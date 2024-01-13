Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Newly-appointed French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 12:46 PM 1 min read
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba walk at Saint Michael's Square in downtown Kyiv, on Jan. 13, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv, France's Foreign Ministry announced on X on the morning of Jan. 13.

Sejourne, who was appointed foreign minister on Jan. 11, posted on X that "France's aid is long-term. This is exactly what I came to say during my first visit to Kyiv."

"For almost two years, Ukraine has been on the front line to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," Sejourne said.

Sejourne met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shortly after his arrival.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Jan. 13, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Sejourne became foreign minister following the appointment of new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Jan. 9. Attal, aged 34, is France's youngest-ever prime minister.

France is set to host an "artillery coalition" conference to strengthen the Ukrainian army in Paris later in January.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 12 that his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov will come to Paris on Jan. 18 to launch the opening of the event.  

France has provided Ukraine with military aid worth 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), according to a report from the French parliament published in November 2023.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.