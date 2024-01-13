Newly-appointed French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne arrived in Kyiv, France's Foreign Ministry announced on X on the morning of Jan. 13.

Sejourne, who was appointed foreign minister on Jan. 11, posted on X that "France's aid is long-term. This is exactly what I came to say during my first visit to Kyiv."

"For almost two years, Ukraine has been on the front line to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," Sejourne said.

Sejourne met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shortly after his arrival.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Jan. 13, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Sejourne became foreign minister following the appointment of new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Jan. 9. Attal, aged 34, is France's youngest-ever prime minister.

France is set to host an "artillery coalition" conference to strengthen the Ukrainian army in Paris later in January.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 12 that his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov will come to Paris on Jan. 18 to launch the opening of the event.

France has provided Ukraine with military aid worth 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion), according to a report from the French parliament published in November 2023.