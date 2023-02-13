Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky discusses further defense cooperation with Norwegian Prime Minister

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 6:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed "further cooperation" with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a phone call on Feb. 13.

Zelensky said he thanked him for the "new defense package that will strengthen us (Ukraine) on land, in the sky, and at sea."

On Feb. 6, Norway proposed a $7.3 billion aid package for Ukraine over the course of five years. The money would be split between defense and humanitarian needs, amounting to $1.5 billion annually. However, the Norwegian parliament has yet to ratify the aid package.

Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram announced on Jan. 31, 2023, that the country plans to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “as soon as possible.” The country has a total of 36 Leopard-2s in its arsenal.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
