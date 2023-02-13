Zelensky discusses further defense cooperation with Norwegian Prime Minister

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed "further cooperation" with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a phone call on Feb. 13.

Zelensky said he thanked him for the "new defense package that will strengthen us (Ukraine) on land, in the sky, and at sea."

On Feb. 6, Norway proposed a $7.3 billion aid package for Ukraine over the course of five years. The money would be split between defense and humanitarian needs, amounting to $1.5 billion annually. However, the Norwegian parliament has yet to ratify the aid package.

Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram announced on Jan. 31, 2023, that the country plans to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “as soon as possible.” The country has a total of 36 Leopard-2s in its arsenal.