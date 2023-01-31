Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Norway will deliver tanks to Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 10:06 am
Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram told AFP news agency that the country will deliver tanks to Ukraine "as soon as possible."

The number of tanks hasn’t been decided yet, but the defense minister confirmed they plan to send Leopard 2s. Norway has a total of 36 Leopard 2s in its arsenal. 

The decided upon number of tanks could arrive in Ukraine as soon as the end of March. 

Norway is one of several European countries that has promised to send tanks to Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s months-long requests for more sophisticated weapons to defeat Russia. 

Germany, Poland, Spain, the U.S., and the United Kingdom have all publicly pledged to send tanks to Ukraine. 

Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, confirmed in an interview with French TV station BFM that western countries have pledged a total of 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine so far.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

