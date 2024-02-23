Skip to content
Lviv, Volodymyr Zelensky, Denmark
Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 12:58 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Lviv on Feb. 23, 2024. (Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi/Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.

Before attending working meetings, the two leaders visited the Lychakiv Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

"We will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom, and future. Eternal glory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

The president did not reveal the topic of the upcoming working meetings with Frederiksen.

This is the fourth visit by the Danish prime minister to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war. She previously visited Kyiv in September 2023, delivering a speech to the parliament.

Since February 2022, Copenhagen has committed $4.9 billion in military assistance and $445 million in civilian aid to Ukraine. Denmark is also one of the few countries that have pledged to provide their own F-16 fighter jets to bolster Kyiv's Air Force.

The Danish Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 22 that it would provide Ukraine with another defense aid package worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (around $247 million). The country has also concluded a 10-year agreement on security assistance for Ukraine.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
