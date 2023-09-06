Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Danish PM arrives in Kyiv, speaks at Ukraine's Parliament

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2023 3:20 PM
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen talks to the media in the Justus Lipsius Atrium, the EU Council headquarters on Dec. 15, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's Parliament, as part of her previously unannounced visit to Kyiv, the Danish TV 2 news channel reported on Sept. 6.

In her speech, Denmark's Head of Government commended the strength of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression.

TV 2 reported that Frederiksen arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 5, making her third visit to the country since the start of the full-scale war. President Volodymyr Zelensky extended an invitation to the Danish Prime Minister during his own visit to Denmark in August.

Copenhagen has recently pledged major support to Ukraine's defense effort in the form of 19 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv has been actively seeking to acquire advanced Western jets for months as the Ukrainian Air Force arsenal includes only Soviet-era aircraft such as MiG-29.

Prior to her address at the Parliament, Frederiksen visited a church in Bucha to see an exhibition of war crimes committed by Russian occupying forces in the city last year.

The Danish Prime Minister is not the only foreign official visiting Kyiv, as U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine's capital today on Sept. 6. According to TV 2, Frederiksen met Blinken in the morning for a bilateral meeting.

Zelensky thanks Denmark over F-16 fighter jets pledge during visit
President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Danish lawmakers on Aug. 21 in Copenhagen, thanking them for their F-16 jet pledge to Ukraine and “leadership that multiplies our collective strength.”
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Editors' Picks

