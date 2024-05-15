CNN: Zelensky cancels Spain, Portugal visits due to battlefield situation

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled a planned visit to Spain and Portugal due to the worsening situation on Ukraine's battlefields, CNN Portugal reported on May 15.

Zelensky had been due to make the trip in the coming days, partly to sign a bilateral security agreement with Spain, the El Pais newspaper reported on May 13.

According to CNN Portugal, the change in plans was forced by the "serious internal situation in Ukraine at the moment."

Moscow's troops launched a new offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast through the Russo-Ukrainian border on May 10, with 30,000 troops reportedly involved in the operation. An offensive in Sumy Oblast is also expected, Ukraine's military intelligence said.

Ukrainian officials are trying to convince Washington to allow Kyiv to strike at Russian territory with U.S.-supplied weapons, saying the ban prevented them from attacking Russian troops amassing near Kharkiv Oblast, Politico reported on May 14.

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, which Ukraine reportedly used to strike Russian targets in occupied Crimea. Washington's restrictions do not allow to replicate such an attack inside Russia's own territory.

"The main problem right now is the White House policy to limit our capability" to strike military targets inside Russia, said David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, the Servant of the People.