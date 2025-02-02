Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Rustem Umerov, Defense Ministry, Defense Procurement Agency
Edit post

Zelensky comments on Defense Procurement Agency dispute, says Umerov is entitled to make any decisions to prevent military supply delays

by Sonya Bandouil February 2, 2025 8:06 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (left to right) during a top-level meeting on March 15, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the conflict between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) on Feb. 2 in an interview with the Associated Press (AP), commenting that the Defense Minister has the right to do everything to ensure that there is no slowdown in supplies.

"We have a Defense Minister who clearly understands that, God forbid, there will be any interruptions somewhere from anyone in supporting our military: from drones to air defense, there will be not only military losses, there will be civilian losses, children will suffer, there will be more strikes, Russia will be stronger,” Zelensky told AP.

He also warned that if there were institutional problems affecting contracts or deliveries, immediate action was necessary to prevent interruptions.

Zelensky emphasized that there should be no pauses in supply of artillery packages.

“Therefore, the Defense Minister has the right to do everything to ensure that there is no slowdown in supplies. Today, all of our money is in the Defense Ministry, in our army. And if there is money there, and some delivery has not come, then, frankly, he must do everything to prevent such problems from happening again... And he is doing it,” Zelensky concluded.

The dispute arose after the Defense Procurement Agency’s head, Maryna Bezrukova, was suspended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, despite her contract being extended. Arsen Zhumadilov was appointed as acting head.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for her removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.

Umerov's decision to fire Bezrukova sparked backlash, as Ukrainian law grants supervisory boards the sole authority to appoint or dismiss state enterprise heads.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center (ANTAC) accused the Defense Ministry of a "hostile takeover," alleging it manipulated the state enterprise register to "legitimize" Zhumadilov's appointment.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.