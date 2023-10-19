Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky calls UN Secretary-General, discusses grain corridor, peace formula

by Martin Fornusek October 19, 2023 6:35 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a press conference with US President Joe Biden at the East Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, discussing Ukraine's peace formula and the new Black Sea corridor, the president said on Oct. 19.

Zelensky thanked Guterres for the work of the UN's Ukraine team in the humanitarian response and for the so-called "winterization plan." The UN pledged to deliver humanitarian assistance worth $435 million to support over 1.7 million Ukrainians in the coming winter months.

Ukraine's head of state also emphasized the importance of the UN's participation in the peace plan discussions and its support for Zelensky's peace formula.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

"After the meeting of advisors in Jeddah, it is also important that the next event be no less successful and produce concrete results," the president wrote on social media.

"For this, we need to maintain the support of the countries of the Global South. Ukraine is counting on the UN for this."

Bloomberg reported that the next international peace plan meeting, following the one in Saudi Arabia in August, is expected to take place in Istanbul later in October.

Zelensky said that he and the UN Secretary-General also addressed the new Black Sea corridor, set up weeks after Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal. The UN repeatedly appealed to Moscow to unblock the shipments of Ukrainian foodstuffs to curb rising prices worldwide.

Despite the Russian-imposed blockade, all three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in and around Odesa have resumed receiving cargo vessels for grain export earlier this month.

European Parliament votes to support $53 billion financing package for Ukraine’s recovery
The European Parliament voted to endorse a proposal for financing Ukraine’s “recovery, reconstruction, and modernization from 2024” worth 50 billion euros ($52.8 billion), the parliament’s press office announced on Oct. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.