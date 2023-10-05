Bloomberg: Turkey to host next allied meeting to discuss Ukraine peace plan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey will host the third international gathering aimed at building support for the Global Peace Summit that Ukraine plans to hold later this year, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 4, citing undisclosed sources.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for later in October in Istanbul and will follow similar gatherings in Denmark in June and in Saudi Arabia in August, the news outlet said.

The previous summit in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah gathered representatives from some 40 countries, including Ukraine and its allies, nations of the Global South, and China, but excluding Russia.

According to Bloomberg, Kyiv and its Western partners want to use the upcoming meeting to engage neutral countries, such as Brazil and India, in the peace settlement efforts.

Russia is reportedly not invited to Istanbul and has branded the previous gatherings as illegitimate.

The agenda of the gathering in Turkey is said to focus on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and on the upcoming peace summit.

The president presented his 10-point peace plan in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

In August, Zelensky announced that Ukraine intends to hold a Global Peace Summit in the coming fall, which should address the implementation of the peace formula, Ukraine's post-war recovery, and the country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, among other points.