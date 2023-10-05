Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Bloomberg: Turkey to host next allied meeting to discuss Ukraine peace plan

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 10:29 AM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 8, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey will host the third international gathering aimed at building support for the Global Peace Summit that Ukraine plans to hold later this year, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 4, citing undisclosed sources.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for later in October in Istanbul and will follow similar gatherings in Denmark in June and in Saudi Arabia in August, the news outlet said.

The previous summit in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah gathered representatives from some 40 countries, including Ukraine and its allies, nations of the Global South, and China, but excluding Russia.

According to Bloomberg, Kyiv and its Western partners want to use the upcoming meeting to engage neutral countries, such as Brazil and India, in the peace settlement efforts.

Russia is reportedly not invited to Istanbul and has branded the previous gatherings as illegitimate.

The agenda of the gathering in Turkey is said to focus on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and on the upcoming peace summit.

The president presented his 10-point peace plan in November last year. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

In August, Zelensky announced that Ukraine intends to hold a Global Peace Summit in the coming fall, which should address the implementation of the peace formula, Ukraine's post-war recovery, and the country's European and Euro-Atlantic integration, among other points.

Zelensky: Ukraine’s Peace Formula “gaining support” around the world
During an address to the heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions around the world on Aug. 2, President Zelensky highlighted the importance of the coming six months for Ukrainian diplomacy and for increasing the support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
