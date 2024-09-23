The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, JD Vance, Donald Trump, US elections
Edit post

Zelensky calls JD Vance 'too radical,' says war should not end at Ukraine’s expense

by Olena Goncharova September 23, 2024 5:47 AM 2 min read
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gestures while speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with the New Yorker, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Donald Trump's running mate J. D. Vance is "too radical" in his ideas of how to end the war in Ukraine.

"The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine’s expense is unacceptable. But I do not consider this concept of his a plan, in any formal sense," Zelensky said during the interview published on Sept. 22.

Vance said in an interview with Shawn Ryan on Sept. 12 that Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war could include the establishment of a special demilitarized zone between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine would retain its sovereignty, but at the same time it would have to give guarantees to Russia that it would not join NATO or any other allied institutions, Vance added.

"I don’t take Vance’s words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict. It will involve Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan, China, as well as many African countries. That approach would broadcast to the world the following implicit rule: I came, I conquered, now this is mine," Zelensky added.

Zelensky announced on Sept. 22 that he began his official visit to the U.S., where he will share his much-anticipated "victory plan" with foreign leaders.

Vance, who was selected as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate in July, has been outspoken about his opposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine. He repeatedly has said that he "doesn't care about Ukraine," including just days after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Vance also repeatedly disparaged Ukraine and voiced his unwillingness to continue U.S. support in leaked text messages with far-right conspiracy theorist Charles Johnson, the Washington Post reported on Aug. 7.

According to the texts, which Johnson shared with the Washington Post, Vance said in October 2023, "Dude, I won't even take calls from Ukraine." The exchange came as congressional Republicans began blocking an aid package for Ukraine, an impasse that continued for several months.

Zelensky latest to nudge Biden toward boosting Ukraine’s firepower during US trip
President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to be the latest world leader to nudge his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a face-to-face meeting into providing more firepower to Kyiv — key to a potential Ukrainian victory — and the crucial right to use it against Russia’s invading forces without restrictions. T…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.