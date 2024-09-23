Zelensky calls JD Vance 'too radical,' says war should not end at Ukraine’s expense

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with the New Yorker, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Donald Trump's running mate J. D. Vance is "too radical" in his ideas of how to end the war in Ukraine.

"The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine’s expense is unacceptable. But I do not consider this concept of his a plan, in any formal sense," Zelensky said during the interview published on Sept. 22.

Vance said in an interview with Shawn Ryan on Sept. 12 that Donald Trump's plan to end Russia's war could include the establishment of a special demilitarized zone between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine would retain its sovereignty, but at the same time it would have to give guarantees to Russia that it would not join NATO or any other allied institutions, Vance added.

"I don’t take Vance’s words seriously, because, if this were a plan, then America is headed for global conflict. It will involve Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Taiwan, China, as well as many African countries. That approach would broadcast to the world the following implicit rule: I came, I conquered, now this is mine," Zelensky added.

Zelensky announced on Sept. 22 that he began his official visit to the U.S., where he will share his much-anticipated "victory plan" with foreign leaders.

Vance, who was selected as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate in July, has been outspoken about his opposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine. He repeatedly has said that he "doesn't care about Ukraine," including just days after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Vance also repeatedly disparaged Ukraine and voiced his unwillingness to continue U.S. support in leaked text messages with far-right conspiracy theorist Charles Johnson, the Washington Post reported on Aug. 7.

According to the texts, which Johnson shared with the Washington Post, Vance said in October 2023, "Dude, I won't even take calls from Ukraine." The exchange came as congressional Republicans began blocking an aid package for Ukraine, an impasse that continued for several months.