Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky calls on Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment abroad

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2022 2:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Georgian government to transfer ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, imprisoned in Georgia for over a year, to a clinic outside of the country.

Saakashvili was arrested in October 2021 after returning to Georgia from exile and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges of abuse of office and embezzlement.

He has gone on a hunger strike twice since his arrest and has reportedly suffered significant weight loss, and is unable to move with help.

"Most likely, everyone can see in what condition Mikheil Saakashvili is now, can see the state of his health. Therefore, I am appealing to the people of Georgia, to the authorities of Georgia - we must show mercy, especially in the run-up to Christmas. What is happening to Mikheil now is bullying. This does not suit Georgia. This must be stopped," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Dec. 19.

"Please make a decision that can save his life. Transfer Mykhailo Saakashvili to one of the clinics in Ukraine, another European country, or America. It is time to take this good step," he said.

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and served as the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Executive Committee for Reform.

Saakashvili’s hunger strike in Georgia, explained
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.