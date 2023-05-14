Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky before dinner with Macron: 'Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities grow with every visit'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 10:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on the evening of May 14 that he would meet with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, adding that "Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities grow with every visit."

"Ukraine's connection to Europe is only growing stronger, while pressure on Russia is increasing," said Zelensky before the meeting, where he said that the "most important questions of bilateral relations" would be discussed.

According to Le Figaro, Zelensky will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a "working dinner," at which the pair will discuss "the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs."

The visit comes amid a brief European tour by Zelensky. The Ukrainian president first visited Rome on May 13 for meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as well as Pope Francis, and then.

Zelensky then travelled to Berlin on May 14, where he met with German officials including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, thanking Germany for a new $2.7 million military aid package and reiterating Kyiv's plea for Western combat aircraft.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
