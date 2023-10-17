Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: ATACMS have proven themselves on battlefield

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 7:35 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his daily address on Oct. 17, 2023. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. during his nightly address on Oct. 17 for providing the Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS), which saw their first use in battle earlier in the day, saying they were very accurate and have "proven themselves."

"Today I am very grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented," he said.

Earlier on Oct. 17, U.S. officials confirmed that ATACMS had been delivered to Ukraine and that they had reportedly been used in the overnight strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

The strikes destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, an ammunition warehouse, and other airfield infrastructure.

Dozens of Russian soldiers were also killed and wounded in the attacks, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces claimed.

In his address, Zelensky also approved a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, that strengthened the financial scrutiny of Ukrainian politicians. "I am waiting to sign the text of the law," he said.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
