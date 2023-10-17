Zelensky: ATACMS have proven themselves on battlefield

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the U.S. during his nightly address on Oct. 17 for providing the Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS), which saw their first use in battle earlier in the day, saying they were very accurate and have "proven themselves."

"Today I am very grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented," he said.

Earlier on Oct. 17, U.S. officials confirmed that ATACMS had been delivered to Ukraine and that they had reportedly been used in the overnight strikes on Russian military airfields in occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk.

The strikes destroyed nine helicopters, an air defense system, an ammunition warehouse, and other airfield infrastructure.

Dozens of Russian soldiers were also killed and wounded in the attacks, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces claimed.

In his address, Zelensky also approved a law passed by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, that strengthened the financial scrutiny of Ukrainian politicians. "I am waiting to sign the text of the law," he said.