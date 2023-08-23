Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky at Crimean Platform: Ukraine has clear plan for restoring democracy in Crimea

by Martin Fornusek August 23, 2023 7:47 PM 3 min read
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at the Crimean Platform summit on Aug. 23, 2023. (Source: Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has a clear vision on how to restore democratic life in Crimea upon its liberation from Russian occupation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address at the Crimean Platform on Aug. 23.

"Whenever Russia gets involved, violence becomes the norm. We will ensure the rule of law," Zelensky said.

"Throughout the history of Crimea, its ports and roads have been connected to Ukraine and the whole world. Russia has caused the isolation of Crimea. We will return the whole world to Crimea."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that the ongoing occupation of Crimea is a crime that must be and will eventually be punished: "A crime is a crime, no matter how much time has passed."

Zelensky said that Ukraine took the first steps in making the peninsula once again part of the global economy.

Companies like Ryanair and Royal Haskoning have reportedly announced their readiness to invest, and the restoration of Crimea "is supported by the World Tourism Organization and the World Council for Travel and Tourism, representing more than 200 companies," Zelensky noted.

Kyiv is hosting the third summit of the Crimean Platform, an international consultation and coordination format aimed at ensuring the liberation of the peninsula from the Russian occupation.

Since its inaugural summit on Aug. 23, 2021, it has gathered participants from dozens of countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and elsewhere, as well as non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations, including the EU.

According to Kuleba, this year's event has been joined by representatives of up to 67 countries and organizations, attending in person or via video calls. World leaders attending the summit have reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including the occupied peninsula.

"The sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine are unquestionable," said Hungarian President Katalin Novak, whose homeland has been at odds with Kyiv over Budapest's amicable stance toward Russia.

"The liberation of Crimea and restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity are necessary preconditions not just for the security of the Azov and Black Sea regions, but also for the stability of the global security architecture," Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv, 18th military aid package to be announced
Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 23 ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day. At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Orpo said that his government is preparing to send its 18th defense package to Ukraine, and details will be announced this week.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

As Ukrainian forces continue their efforts to retake occupied territories, Zelensky said that the main goal of the Crimean Platform is the liberation of the peninsula, hinting at a military pathway.

"We understand how we will return to Crimea... In the year that has passed since the previous meeting on the Crimea Platform, Ukrainian soldiers have done extraordinary things," the president said during the forum.

"Ukraine has shown that the liberation of our land during military operations is not an accident."

In recent weeks, there have been a number of reports of strikes and explosions occurring on the occupied peninsula, with Ukraine claiming responsibility for some of the incidents. Kyiv officials have repeatedly said that the goal of Ukraine's military efforts is the liberation of the entire country, including Crimea.

Russia has been occupying the peninsula since 2014 after the Euromaidan Revolution ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.