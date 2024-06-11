Zelensky meets German president in Berlin to discuss energy situation, peace summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during the former's visit to Berlin on June 11.

Zelensky arrived in Germany's capital to attend this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference and hold meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed "the security situation in Ukraine and the current needs amid Russian attacks against the Ukrainian energy infrastructure and military operations along the front."

Russia recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's energy grid, damaging or destroying multiple power plants and forcing the authorities to implement rolling blackouts.

Zelensky and Steinmeier also discussed "Ukraine's expectations from the results of the inaugural peace summit," which will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

The Presidential Office said that over 100 countries and organizations had confirmed their participation, while Russia was not invited.

Germany supported the summit, but Scholz downplayed its possible impact, saying: "There will be no peace talks there. We are still far from that as long as Russia believes it can achieve its goals on the battlefield."

Zelensky also delivered an address at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, where he called on partners to supply Ukraine with additional air defenses and energy assistance to protect the country against Russian aerial attacks.