Zelensky asks parliament to sanction Iran for 50 years

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 1:35 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the garden at Chequers on May 15, 2023 in Aylesbury, UK. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament to impose additional sanctions against Iran for 50 years, according to the draft resolution following the National Security and Defense Council decision.

The draft includes a complete ban on trade with Iran, investments, and transferring technologies, as well as stopping Iranian transit across the Ukrainian territory, and preventing the withdrawal of Iranian assets from Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament must approve the bill for it to become law. The parliament hasn’t scheduled the vote yet, according to its website.

Iran has supplied Russia with military hardware, including the Shahed loitering munition that Russia has launched at Ukraine by the hundreds.

The U.S. and the EU have imposed sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with these drones.

In the recent overnight drone attack on May 28, Russia launched at least 54 Shahed drones against Ukraine. The air defense downed 52 of them, however, the debris caused civilian casualties on the ground in Kyiv.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
