Ukraine's parliament votes to extend martial law

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has voted to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 2.

This is the seventh time since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion that the Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law.

The latest period of martial law will continue until Aug. 18 and is likely to be extended once again.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law on Feb. 24, 2022. Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country because they may be called up for military service.

Curfews were also imposed throughout the country at the start of the invasion under martial law but have lessened in areas where the situation is more stable.