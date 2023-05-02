Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine's parliament votes to extend martial law

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 4:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has voted to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 2.

This is the seventh time since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion that the Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend martial law.

The latest period of martial law will continue until Aug. 18 and is likely to be extended once again.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law on Feb. 24, 2022. Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country because they may be called up for military service.

Curfews were also imposed throughout the country at the start of the invasion under martial law but have lessened in areas where the situation is more stable.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
