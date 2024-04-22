Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "finalized" the agreement on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles with the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed on April 20 a $61 billion aid bill for Kyiv, ending months of deadlock. U.S. assistance has been effectively blocked by political infighting since the end of 2023.

The bill also requires the Biden administration to deliver long-range ATACMS missiles when practicable "after the date of enactment of this Act."

The U.S. first delivered ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in October 2023, following months of deliberation. The package included only the older models with a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variants of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers and have so far not been provided to Ukraine.

In late February, NBC News reported that the White House is ready to provide Kyiv with longer-range ATACMS missile variants if Congress approves a new funding package.

After a meeting with a bipartisan U.S. delegation, Zelensky named four priorities for Ukraine, including air defenses, modern artillery, long-range capabilities, and quick aid deliveries.

"Today's result is that in the agreements on ATACMS for Ukraine, all the details have been finalized. Thank you, Mr. President, thank you, Congress, thank you, America," Zelensky said in an evening address.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on April 21 that shipments that include long-range missile systems could be ready to be delivered within days.

Ukraine has continued to press its Western allies for longer-range weapons, including the newer ATACMS, but faced hesitation about delivering arms that could potentially be used to strike within Russian territory.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern in 2022 that delivering ATACMS could increase tensions between the U.S. and Russia to the point that it could lead to another world war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is against sending Germany's Taurus missiles to Kyiv because he fears the move will draw Germany into the war. Ukraine has received other long-range missiles, such as the Storm Shadow from the U.K. and the French-made SCALP.