Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, U.S., ATACMS, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, Western aid
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2024 12:06 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint exercise between the U.S. and South Korea on Oct. 5, 2022. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine "finalized" the agreement on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles with the U.S., President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed on April 20 a $61 billion aid bill for Kyiv, ending months of deadlock. U.S. assistance has been effectively blocked by political infighting since the end of 2023.

The bill also requires the Biden administration to deliver long-range ATACMS missiles when practicable "after the date of enactment of this Act."

The U.S. first delivered ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in October 2023, following months of deliberation. The package included only the older models with a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variants of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers and have so far not been provided to Ukraine.

In late February, NBC News reported that the White House is ready to provide Kyiv with longer-range ATACMS missile variants if Congress approves a new funding package.

Ukraine aid bill finally passes the House – what happens next?
After months of political wrangling in Congress, frustration in Kyiv and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield, the U.S. House on April 20 passed the critically-needed $61 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine. But while Kyiv breathed a sigh of relief at the news, the next few weeks remain
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

After a meeting with a bipartisan U.S. delegation, Zelensky named four priorities for Ukraine, including air defenses, modern artillery, long-range capabilities, and quick aid deliveries.

"Today's result is that in the agreements on ATACMS for Ukraine, all the details have been finalized. Thank you, Mr. President, thank you, Congress, thank you, America," Zelensky said in an evening address.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said on April 21 that shipments that include long-range missile systems could be ready to be delivered within days.

Ukraine has continued to press its Western allies for longer-range weapons, including the newer ATACMS, but faced hesitation about delivering arms that could potentially be used to strike within Russian territory.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern in 2022 that delivering ATACMS could increase tensions between the U.S. and Russia to the point that it could lead to another world war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is against sending Germany's Taurus missiles to Kyiv because he fears the move will draw Germany into the war. Ukraine has received other long-range missiles, such as the Storm Shadow from the U.K. and the French-made SCALP.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
7:48 PM

Tusk rules out sending Patriots to Ukraine.

Poland cannot transfer any Patriot systems to Ukraine as it lacks reserves of its own, but will provide other forms of assistance in terms of air defense, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on April 22.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.