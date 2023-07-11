Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for NATO summit

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2023 4:51 PM 1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with President Duda and President Nauseda on June 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11 afternoon to participate in the NATO summit, Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov told reporters, as cited by Suspilne.

Zelensky is reportedly heading to the city's square to participate in a ceremony of raising the Ukrainian flag.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov arrived in the Lithuanian capital with Zelensky, according to Suspilne news outlet.

The two-day Vilnius summit of the North Atlantic Alliance started earlier on the day with opening remarks by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. He pledged that NATO allies would make a "strong decision" on Ukraine's membership bid and confirm it would join the alliance.

On July 10, Ukraine's president informed of his plans to join the allies in Vilnius, announcing bilateral talks with the U.S., Canada, Japan, and several European countries.

Zelensky is also scheduled to join the inaugural meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council and hold a joint press conference with Stoltenberg following a bilateral meeting on July 12.

Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022. While acknowledging the country cannot enter the alliance before the war's end, Kyiv has repeatedly called for a "clear signal" on the membership from the allies during the upcoming summit.

The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
