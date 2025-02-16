Zelensky arrives in UAE, hints at humanitarian, economic cooperation

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with First Lady Olena Zelenska for an official visit on Feb. 16.

The trip comes directly after Zelensky's appearance at the Munich Security Conference and kicks off a regional tour that includes official visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Zelensky and Zelenska met UAE officials upon their arrival in the country on Feb. 16.

"Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity," Zelensky said.

The visit will center on economic partnership and bilateral cooperation in investment, Zelensky added.

Zelensky hinted at a possible important agreement between the two nations, mentioning a "large-scale humanitarian program" in his announcement.

Zelensky told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that he intends to pay official visits to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Ukraine met on Feb. 16 to discuss increased investment and bilateral cooperation between the two nations ahead of Zelensky's visit.

The president's Middle Eastern tour begins as senior U.S. and Russian officials prepare to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelensky said he has no plans to meet with any Russian or U.S. delegations in the Middle East.