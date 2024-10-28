Skip to content
Zelensky arrives in Iceland for 4th Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit

by Martin Fornusek October 28, 2024 3:43 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Iceland on Oct. 28 to attend the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and meet with Nordic leaders.

This is Zelensky's first official visit to the island country, during which he will meet the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

"The Nordic countries are our principled and resolute allies, and the Ukraine-Nordic Platform stands as one of our most productive multilateral formats," Zelensky said on X.

According to the president, the talks will focus on international support for Ukraine's five-step victory plan and on "financing Ukrainian weapons production and long-range capabilities, winterization efforts, maritime security, restriction on Russia’s shadow fleet, enhancing defense assistance, providing training and equipment for Ukrainian forces."

The Ukrainian president will also meet Iceland's parliamentary leaders and attend the session of the Nordic Council, an inter-parliamentary cooperation group of the Nordic countries.

Zelensky previously attended the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit held in Stockholm in May.

Next peace summit could be held in India, Zelensky suggests in ‘Times of India’ interview
“Modi is the PM of a really huge country from the perspective of population, economy, influence and impact. Such a country cannot just say we are interested in the end of the war – we are all interested in that. PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
