Zelensky arrives in Iceland for 4th Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Iceland on Oct. 28 to attend the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and meet with Nordic leaders.

This is Zelensky's first official visit to the island country, during which he will meet the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

"The Nordic countries are our principled and resolute allies, and the Ukraine-Nordic Platform stands as one of our most productive multilateral formats," Zelensky said on X.

According to the president, the talks will focus on international support for Ukraine's five-step victory plan and on "financing Ukrainian weapons production and long-range capabilities, winterization efforts, maritime security, restriction on Russia’s shadow fleet, enhancing defense assistance, providing training and equipment for Ukrainian forces."

The Ukrainian president will also meet Iceland's parliamentary leaders and attend the session of the Nordic Council, an inter-parliamentary cooperation group of the Nordic countries.

Zelensky previously attended the third Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit held in Stockholm in May.