Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Zelensky arrives in Germany, visits US military base

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 6:35 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a U.S. military base hosting the headquarters of the U.S. Army Command in Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Dec. 14, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany on Dec. 14, paying a visit to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Command in Europe and Africa, located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

Ukraine's head of state visited several countries in recent days, including Argentina, the U.S., and Norway, in a bid to reinvigorate support for Ukraine amid fears of growing hesitancy among allies.

The Frankfurt city police announced earlier on Dec. 14 that Zelensky had arrived at Frankfurt Airport, from where he was escorted to Wiesbaden.

"Following my visit to Norway, I arrived at the U.S. Army Command in Europe, which is based in Wiesbaden, Germany," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.

"I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. We critically need it for the victory!"

Zelensky voiced hope that additional funding for Ukraine, stuck in Congress due to political infighting, would soon be approved.

The U.S. Senate recently passed a record-high defense spending bill of $886 billion, which included $300 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

This is a separate bill from the yet unapproved $111 billion funding request that contains over $61 billion for Ukraine.

Zelensky addresses EU summit, warns against ‘indecision’
“This day will go down in our history. Whether it’s good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.