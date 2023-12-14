Update: Zelensky arrives in Germany, visits US military base

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany on Dec. 14, paying a visit to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Command in Europe and Africa, located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

Ukraine's head of state visited several countries in recent days, including Argentina, the U.S., and Norway, in a bid to reinvigorate support for Ukraine amid fears of growing hesitancy among allies.

The Frankfurt city police announced earlier on Dec. 14 that Zelensky had arrived at Frankfurt Airport, from where he was escorted to Wiesbaden.

"Following my visit to Norway, I arrived at the U.S. Army Command in Europe, which is based in Wiesbaden, Germany," Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.

"I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. We critically need it for the victory!"

Zelensky voiced hope that additional funding for Ukraine, stuck in Congress due to political infighting, would soon be approved.

The U.S. Senate recently passed a record-high defense spending bill of $886 billion, which included $300 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

This is a separate bill from the yet unapproved $111 billion funding request that contains over $61 billion for Ukraine.