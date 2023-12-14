Skip to content
Zelensky addresses EU summit, warns against 'indecision'

by Martin Fornusek December 14, 2023 3:06 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on EU leaders to act decisively for Ukraine in a video address to the European Council summit. The Dec. 14-15 meeting is expected to bring about decisions on $54 billion in the bloc's funding for Kyiv and Ukraine's accession negotiations.

The results of the upcoming talks remain uncertain as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is considered close to Moscow, said he would block the start of the negotiations and has long opposed military support for Ukraine.

"This day will go down in our history. Whether it's good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what," Zelensky said, according to the Guardian.

"It's very important that Europe doesn't fall back into indecision today. Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or as unable to take decisions it prepared itself."

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine passed key reforms necessary on the country's path toward EU integration.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's reform efforts in a speech on Dec. 12, saying that the country is well on its way to fulfilling the remaining recommendations listed during the November assessment.

Orban was more skeptical about Ukraine's progress, noting that the country has not completed three of the seven criteria set by the EU and that any further decisions should wait until all conditions are met.

"I ask you one thing today – do not betray the people and their faith in Europe," Zelensky told EU leaders.

"​If no one believes in Europe, what will keep the European Union alive?"

According to European Pravda, the possibility of Zelensky's personal visit to the summit was discussed as the president toured several partner countries in recent days.

His participation has not been officially confirmed.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
