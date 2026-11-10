Denmark to donate over 600 million euros to Ukraine, Zelensky says

Editor's note: this article was updated to reflect the announcement of a new Danish support package for Ukraine.

Denmark will provide 665 million euros ($742 million) in new financial support to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on a Nov. 10 visit to the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Zelensky was in Denmark to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as other Nordic leaders.

The donation mostly consists of a 645 million euro ($719 million) defense package, that will bankroll drone procurement, drone interceptors, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, and a contribution to the NATO PURL instrument, which sources U.S.-made weapons with European money, Zelensky wrote on social media.

"We would like to use today, on the occasion of Mr Zelensky’s visit, to show that he can count on us," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

With a shortage of air defense systems, Russian attacks have pummeled Ukraine and wrought severe power and water shortages. The first two weeks of October saw some of the highest rates of civilian deaths since the start of the war, according to the United Nations.

"We must continue our support, and we must learn from Ukraine’s experiences and insights so that, together, we can protect Europe," Frederiksen said.

Denmark is also set to provide a 20 million euro ($22.3 billion) energy package for Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, Zelensky said.

"I thank Mette, the Government, Parliament, and all the people of Denmark for their unwavering support, truly strong decisions, and leadership in protecting lives and values," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is visiting Denmark for the fifth time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It comes as Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. officials resumed trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi earlier on Nov. 10 after a nine-month pause.