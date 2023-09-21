Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky arrives at Pentagon for talks with Defense Secretary Austin

by Martin Fornusek September 21, 2023 8:28 PM 2 min read
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) welcomes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) during an honor cordon at the Pentagon on September 21, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Pentagon for talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the New York Times reported on Sept. 21.

The Department of Defense's headquarters is only one of the stops in Zelensky's visit to Washington as he hopes to ensure further U.S. support for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

The media reported that the Biden administration plans to present a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325 million during Zelensky's visit, including cluster munitions, anti-tank and anti-air rockets, and more.

Zelensky and Austin will not hold a press conference following their meeting, the New York Times said.

The president is further scheduled to meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden asks UN leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression
U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Earlier on Sept. 21, Zelensky met senior leaders of Congress, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and leaders of the two major U.S. political parties.

According to Zelensky's press service, Ukraine's head of state thanked American lawmakers for their continued support.

"Together, we have made significant progress in defending democracy, freedom, and dignity - the values on which both our countries are based," the president reportedly said.

"The suffering of the Ukrainian people from Russian war crimes is enormous, but more than half of the occupied Ukrainian territories have been liberated from Russian invaders, and we clearly see that complete victory is getting closer."

Zelensky briefed U.S. lawmakers on the situation on Ukraine's battlefields and discussed priority defense needs, namely air defenses for the upcoming winter.

The president's visit to the U.S. capital comes just as the Biden administration is trying to secure Congress' approval on an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Some U.S. lawmakers, namely from the Republican Party, grow increasingly critical of the level of support that Washington provides to Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously visited the U.S. in December 2022, meeting Biden and addressing Congress members.

Zelensky arrives at US Capitol for talks with lawmakers
President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the U.S. Capitol to hold private talks with Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the Associated Press reported on Sept. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.