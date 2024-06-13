Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, G7, Italy, Giorgia Meloni, Western aid
Zelensky arrives at G7 summit in Italy

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 5:10 PM 2 min read
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, greets Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, on the opening day of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13 and was welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The summit is expected to address the group's further support for Kyiv as it continues to face Russian aggression.

Zelensky's visit, coming shortly after the trip to Berlin for the Ukraine Recovery Conference and ahead of the Switzerland peace summit, will include bilateral talks with world leaders, namely U.S. President Joe Biden.

Zelensky said earlier today that he would sign bilateral security agreements with the U.S. and Japan during the summit.

A key point on the agenda of the meeting of the world's wealthiest democracies is the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

After months of back-and-forth discussions between Washington and Europe, G7 leaders appear to have reached an agreement on Russian funds.

The French presidency said on June 12 that the bloc has agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion by the end of the year using profits from frozen Russian assets.

The fund will reportedly be created under an international organization such as the World Bank, with contributions in the form of "Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration" (ERA) loans.

While Western countries have frozen $300 billion in Russian assets, they can only access the income generated by these funds, approximately $3.2 billion, annually.

By setting up a fund with loans to be repaid using this income, countries can offer immediate support to Ukraine beyond this amount.

G7 agrees on transfer of $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
“We have an agreement,” a French presidency official said, ahead of a summit in Italy, which starts on June 13.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
