Media: Number of Switzerland peace summit participants decreasing

The number of countries and organizations that have confirmed their participation in Ukraine's global peace summit dropped from 93 to 78, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on June 11, citing several unnamed EU diplomats.

The peace summit will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. Kyiv said that 107 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation as of early June, while Bern later reported only 90 participants.

One of the outlet's sources did not rule out that the list of countries that had previously agreed to take part in the summit may again grow. It remains unclear which countries reconsidered their participation.

"My goal is to have a family photo of almost 80 people," an unnamed official told RFE/RL.

Another unnamed diplomat voiced optimism that there is still time before the summit starts, suggesting that some countries might join the event.

The Kyiv Independent sent a request for comment to Ukraine's Presidential Office but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Kyiv hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of kidnapped children, and global food security.

Participants of the summit will formulate a common negotiating position on the outcome of the war and submit it to Russia, according to presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to derail the peace summit, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding that the Kremlin's chief has no desire in peace.

In early June, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of working with Moscow to reduce attendance at the peace summit, which Beijing denied.