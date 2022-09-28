Zelensky: Around 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers awarded medals for bravery since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky named the figure in a video address to students and staff of Harvard University. In his speech, Zelensky also emphasized the contributions of millions of ordinary Ukrainians to the war effort.

"These are the children who support the military: collecting money for defense, writing letters to the front and even just carrying water to boys at checkpoints. These are thousands of volunteers. These are our heroic doctors and nurses," Zelensky said.