Zelensky announces upcoming Ramstein summit in Brussels

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 16, 2025 11:27 PM 1 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing for the next Ramstein summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in his evening address on March 16.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is now in the process of organizing the next Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG), Zelensky said.

"We are preparing for Brussels," he said.

The last Ramstein-format UDCG meeting took place in Brussels on Feb. 12 under the chairmanship of the U.K. – a position previously held by the U.S.

Leadership over Ramstein transitioned following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting focused on coordinating support for Ukraine, including expanding defense production, financing new enterprises, and increasing arms supplies through European defense industry capacities.

While specific dates have yet to be confirmed, the next Ramstein summit will likely take place in late March or early April.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is acquiring more ammunition, including artillery shells and additional missiles for its IRIS-T, NASAMS, and SAMP/T air defense systems.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

