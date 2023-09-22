Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky arrives in Ottawa, greeted by PM Trudeau

by Olena Goncharova September 22, 2023 7:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to Ottawa late on Sept. 21 for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

While in Ottawa, Zelensky will deliver an address to Canadian Parliament. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelensky will then travel to Toronto, where they will meet with Canadian business leaders "to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine’s future," according to a press release published by the office of the Canadian Prime Minister on Sept. 21.

Zelensky and Trudeau are also expected to sign an agreement to continue strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

On Sept. 17, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced that Canada will provide $33 million Canadian dollars ($24.4 million) to a U.K.-led partnership delivering much-needed air defense equipment to Ukraine.

In June, a partnership was formed by multiple nations, including Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S., with the aim of assisting Ukraine in countering Russian missile and drone threats. According to a press release, this initiative is supplying Ukraine with a substantial quantity of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.

Author: Olena Goncharova
