The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Canada pledges nearly $25 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense

by Asami Terajima September 17, 2023 7:23 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 10, 2023 (Pavlo Bahmut /Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Sept. 17 that Canada will provide $33 million CAD ($24.4 million) to a U.K.-led partnership delivering much-needed air defense equipment to Ukraine.

The partnership, established in June to help Ukraine defend against Russian missile and drone attacks, was established by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K., and the U.S.

According to the press release, the initiative is providing Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and related systems.

Canada's recent contribution is part of the 500 million Canadian dollars ($369 million) in funding for military assistance to Ukraine announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June.

Blair made the announcement during his visit to Lydd Military Training Camp, where the Canadian UNIFIER operation, which trains Ukrainian soldiers, takes place.

“Together, Canada and the United Kingdom are standing with Ukraine, as it fights to defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion," Blair said.

"Canada commends the courage and strength of Ukrainians, and we will continue to support them with the comprehensive military aid that they need to fight and win.”

Author: Asami Terajima
