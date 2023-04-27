Zelensky: 2,279 people freed from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 2,279 Ukrainians have been returned to their homes from Russian captivity, Zelensky said in a video address on April 26.

The total count comes after an announcement earlier in the day that 44 Ukrainian POWs were returned in a prisoner exchange.

The 2,279 individuals counted include Ukrainian military and civilian personnel.

“Of course, a special thank you to all our soldiers on the front lines who are collecting refills for the exchange fund. Every Russian prisoner is an opportunity to exchange our man,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

As of April 18, an estimated 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers were still considered missing.