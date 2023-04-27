Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: 2,279 people freed from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2023 3:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 2,279 Ukrainians have been returned to their homes from Russian captivity, Zelensky said in a video address on April 26.

The total count comes after an announcement earlier in the day that 44 Ukrainian POWs were returned in a prisoner exchange.

The 2,279 individuals counted include Ukrainian military and civilian personnel.

“Of course, a special thank you to all our soldiers on the front lines who are collecting refills for the exchange fund. Every Russian prisoner is an opportunity to exchange our man,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

As of April 18, an estimated 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers were still considered missing.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky, Xi talk first time during full-scale war; Russia kills Ukrainian journalist
Key developments on April 26: * Zelensky holds phone call with China’s Xi Jinping, appoints Ukrainian ambassador to Beijing * CNN: White House ‘welcomes’ Zelensky-Xi call, expresses caution regarding Chinese peace plan. * Italian correspondent wounded, Ukrainian fixer killed in Kherson Oblast *…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
