Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia on territory or values, Yermak says

Ukraine will not compromise its values or territorial integrity to end the war with Russia, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told reporters on July 3, commenting on statements by U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Trump has promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine within 24 hours if elected but has declined to publicly elaborate on how he plans to do so.

Two top Trump advisors also recently proposed a plan that would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia.

"But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," Yermak said while visiting Washington, according to Reuters.

Trump is also reportedly considering the possibility of making a deal with Russia to block the future NATO accession of certain countries, namely Ukraine and Georgia, Politico reported, citing unnamed officials.

One of the sources told Politico that Trump "would be open to something foreclosing NATO expansion and not going back to the 1991 borders for Ukraine."

Speaking about Ukraine's attitude to Trump's ability to end the war, Yermak said: "Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

Ukraine would lobby with a new U.S. administration to continue providing its support, he said.

Yermak also added that Ukraine had achieved bipartisan support in Washington, and Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war, according to polls.

"It will be... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," he said.

A Ukrainian delegation, along with Yermak, is visiting Washington on the eve of the NATO summit, which will be held on July 9-11.

Yermak said Kyiv would listen to any advice on achieving a "just peace" in the war.