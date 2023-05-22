Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo reconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as 4 oblasts face partial blackouts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 3:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported restoring the external power line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, earlier damaged by Russian shelling.

The station is now reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid after it had to switch to emergency generators for the seventh time since the Russian occupation started in March last year.

The external power supply is vital for the operation of the nuclear fuel cooling pumps in the holding pools and nuclear reactors, according to Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom.

Earlier on May 22, Energy Ministry said that Russian overnight attacks against Ukraine had damaged the energy network infrastructure.

Multiple settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts were left without electricity, according to the ministry. Repair crews are working on the sites to restore the energy supply.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two coal mines were de-energized due to Russian shelling, the Energy Ministry added.

Russian forces launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made drones at Ukraine overnight on May 22, according to the Air Force. All of the drones and four missiles were downed by the air defense.

The attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Eight people were reportedly injured in the region.

IAEA: Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous’
The situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly worrisome as shelling around the plant continues and Russia forcibly evacuate residents from the area, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
