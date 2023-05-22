Ukrenergo reconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as 4 oblasts face partial blackouts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported restoring the external power line to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, earlier damaged by Russian shelling.

The station is now reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid after it had to switch to emergency generators for the seventh time since the Russian occupation started in March last year.

The external power supply is vital for the operation of the nuclear fuel cooling pumps in the holding pools and nuclear reactors, according to Ukraine's nuclear energy company Energoatom.

Earlier on May 22, Energy Ministry said that Russian overnight attacks against Ukraine had damaged the energy network infrastructure.

Multiple settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts were left without electricity, according to the ministry. Repair crews are working on the sites to restore the energy supply.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two coal mines were de-energized due to Russian shelling, the Energy Ministry added.

Russian forces launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made drones at Ukraine overnight on May 22, according to the Air Force. All of the drones and four missiles were downed by the air defense.

The attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Eight people were reportedly injured in the region.