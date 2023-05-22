Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 9:42 AM 2 min read
Some of the damages resulting from Russia's strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day, as published on May 22, 2023. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day have killed three people and injured 14, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian forces launched strikes on Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Overnight on May 22, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defense shot down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.

Air defense intercepted 15 drones and four cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. However, not all strikes were intercepted, injuring eight people, including a 27-year-old man and two women aged 52 and 70.

The attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten.

Russia takes Bakhmut: Taking stock of the war’s bloodiest battle so far
CHASIV YAR, Donetsk Oblast – Ten months after Russia’s assault on the once-flourishing city in Donetsk Oblast began, Bakhmut has now been effectively occupied by Russian troops. This hasn’t been confirmed yet by Kyiv, but is evident based on both official statements and those made by soldiers on th…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed two people in Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar, and injured six people in other parts of the region, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Meanwhile, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces shelled communities in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian and destroying a residential building and two recreation centers in Chuhuiv. The Russian attacks also damaged six homes and farm buildings in Vovchansk.

Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 57 times, striking with heavy artillery, rockets, tanks, aircraft, and drones, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attacks killed a 55-year-old resident in the village of Kozatske.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was shelled 75 times across 16 communities, reported Governor Yurii Malashko. While there were no casualties reported, residential and agricultural buildings were damaged.

Watch also our video about the work of Ukrainian air defense

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.