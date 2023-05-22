Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day have killed three people and injured 14, according to Ukrainian officials. Russian forces launched strikes on Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Overnight on May 22, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Ukrainian air defense shot down 20 Russian drones and four cruise missiles.

Air defense intercepted 15 drones and four cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. However, not all strikes were intercepted, injuring eight people, including a 27-year-old man and two women aged 52 and 70.

The attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed two people in Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar, and injured six people in other parts of the region, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Meanwhile, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces shelled communities in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian and destroying a residential building and two recreation centers in Chuhuiv. The Russian attacks also damaged six homes and farm buildings in Vovchansk.

Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 57 times, striking with heavy artillery, rockets, tanks, aircraft, and drones, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attacks killed a 55-year-old resident in the village of Kozatske.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was shelled 75 times across 16 communities, reported Governor Yurii Malashko. While there were no casualties reported, residential and agricultural buildings were damaged.