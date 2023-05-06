Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zaluzhnyi calls top U.S. general, discusses counteroffensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on May 6 he had had a phone call with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, discussing the front-line situation and upcoming counteroffensive.

Zaluzhnyi said he informed General Milley about Ukraine's “preparations for the upcoming steps” to liberate Russian-occupied territories.

Milley said in an interview with Foreign Affairs published on May 2 that Ukraine has the capability to conduct offensive operations.

When asked about the outcome of a possible counteroffensive, Milley said that neither Ukraine nor Russia was likely to achieve its political objectives in 2023.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
