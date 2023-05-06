Zaluzhnyi calls top U.S. general, discusses counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on May 6 he had had a phone call with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, discussing the front-line situation and upcoming counteroffensive.

Zaluzhnyi said he informed General Milley about Ukraine's “preparations for the upcoming steps” to liberate Russian-occupied territories.

Milley said in an interview with Foreign Affairs published on May 2 that Ukraine has the capability to conduct offensive operations.

When asked about the outcome of a possible counteroffensive, Milley said that neither Ukraine nor Russia was likely to achieve its political objectives in 2023.