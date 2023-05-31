Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zaluzhnyi calls top US general, discusses long-range munitions supplies

by Martin Fornusek May 31, 2023 11:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on May 31 that he had a phone call with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, discussing the front-line situation and military aid.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the two generals discussed supplies of long-range munitions and other types of weaponry and military equipment.

Zaluzhnyi also told Milley about the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive and possible future moves by the Russian side.

“(I informed Milley) about massive enemy attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles, attack drones, and guided aerial bombs. It is important to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defense through additional systems and F-16 fighters,” Zaluzhnyi said.

Earlier on May 31, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby announced that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with more air defense in response to Russia's upsurge of attacks over the past month.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
MORE NEWS

