Zaluzhnyi assumes role as Ukrainian ambassador to UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi assumed the role of Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom on July 11, Zaluzhnyi announced on Telegram.

Zaluzhnyi, who was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the role on March 13, had previously led Ukraine's military since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zaluzhnyi was dismissed on Feb. 8 by President Zelensky in a reshuffling of the top military role. Zelensky appointed Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place, following months of speculation about a rift in Ukraine's leadership.

The decision to dismiss Zaluzhnyi sparked an emotional public debate, as Zaluzhnyi is widely popular with both the military and among the civilian population due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia.

Shortly before officially announcing the dismissal, Zelensky thanked Zaluzhnyi for his service in a Telegram post, adding that the ex-chief commander would remain a "part of the team."

In reference to his new ambassador role, Zaluzhnyi wrote on social media that he was "continuing to serve Ukraine."

"The victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian aggressor remains the main priority of my activities and the activities of the Embassy," Zaluzhnyi added.

Zaluzhnyi begins in his new role following the election of Keir Starmer as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Starmer has vowed that his Labour government will continue to be a staunch supporter of Ukraine.



