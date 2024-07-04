Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, Presidential Office, Ukraine
Edit post

'Yermak is a strong manager, does what I tell him,' Zelensky dismisses criticism of his chief of staff

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2024 2:17 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied in an interview with Bloomberg published on July 4 that his office's head, Andriy Yermak, is concentrating too much power in his hands.

Yermak has led Zelensky's office since February 2020 and has been described by the Washington Post as "arguably the most powerful chief of staff in Ukraine's history."

"Yermak is a strong manager, one of the strongest managers on my team," Zelensky said in response to a question about his chief of office's powerful role.

"I respect him for his results, he does what I tell him," the president said, adding that attacks against Yermak are ultimately aimed at Zelensky himself.

Zelensky also said that Russia launched a number of disinformation campaigns to depict the head of state as weak and without control over the government.

The Times wrote in June that several undisclosed senior officials in Ukraine expressed concern about Zelensky's growing dependence on Yermak, with some describing the latter as "de facto head of state" or "Ukraine's vice-president."

According to Zelensky, attacks against his team are a first step to weaken the president himself.

"A weak president of Ukraine is an opportunity to tear off half of the territories from Ukraine, it is an opportunity to stop Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union, it is an opportunity to shut my mouth, an opportunity to have another person at the head of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

In connection to the topic, Zelensky said that Russia has long sought to destroy the president as part of their occupation plan but added that "not only Russians are dissatisfied with me" and "not only the Russians want a weak president of Ukraine."

Zelensky did not specify who these other adversaries might be.

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia’s war
“If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we w…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.