News Feed, Andriy Yermak, Grain, grain exports, Africa, Asia
Yermak: Grain from Ukraine program to expand further, strengthening global food security efforts

by Sonya Bandouil July 2, 2024 6:43 AM 2 min read
Cranes at the grain terminal of the port of Odesa, Ukraine. (Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to expand its Grain From Ukraine humanitarian program to further supply food to Africa, the Caribbean, and other regions, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office.

Since the initiative's launch in fall 2022, Ukraine has sent over 220,000 tons of agricultural products to ten countries in Africa and Asia, providing food security to 8 million people.

According to Yermak, products sent through this program have included 195,000 tons of wheat, 22,200 tons of wheat flour and 4,100 tons of cracked nuts.

In early 2024, Ukrainian food was supplied to Sudan, Nigeria, Mauritania, Djibouti, Mozambique, and the Congo, with shipments currently en route to Malawi and other countries. Discussions are underway for potential supplies to Haiti, Chad, Cameroon, Tanzania, and more.

Ukrainian diplomats are promoting the program globally through various diplomatic efforts and projects like Together We Rise in Nairobi.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading agricultural producers and has been a major supplier of grain and other products to countries in Africa and Asia.

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was the fifth-largest wheat exporter globally.

Russia's full-scale war against the country and its attempted blockade of the Black Sea forced Ukrainian exporters to seek alternative routes and markets, which in turn led to clashes between Ukrainian and European producers.

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria start Black Sea demining operations to foster Ukraine exports
Under the Turkish-led deal, the three countries will oversee efforts to clear mines that have been drifting in the Black Sea since the start of Russia’s all-out war. Other NATO members are not involved in the initiative.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
Editors' Picks

