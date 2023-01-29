Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
WSJ: Military aid to Ukraine accelerates as Western allies worry ‘time might be on Russia’s side’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 6:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Worries in some Western countries that time in Russia’s war against Ukraine might be on Moscow’s side are behind the recent decision to step up military hardware aid, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed Western officials.

Officials in some Western capitals now fear the Kremlin can dominate any lengthy war of attrition, keeping deploying men and means into the war, according to the report.

Russia has lost over 126,000 troops and thousands of pieces of military hardware since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

However, Russian forces continue offensive efforts near Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast, and southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, engaging additional aviation, according to the Ukrainian military.

The U.S., U.K., and Germany have recently announced plans to provide Ukraine with dozens of modern tanks. Germany also authorized the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks by other countries. Some countries, such as Poland and Canada, have already pledged Leopards to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, told Sky News that Ukraine needs up to 500 tanks to liberate the occupied territories.

