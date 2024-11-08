Skip to content
World Bank announces $750 million support package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 12:32 PM 2 min read
The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sept. 27, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The World Bank has announced a $750 million support package for Ukraine, it announced on Nov. 7.

As the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion continues to put pressure on Ukraine's economy and business, the World Bank plays a crucial role in supporting the country's economic sector.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received over $37 billion in budget support through World Bank partnerships.

The new funds will be provided within the framework of the SURGE project, which is aimed at supporting the institutional reforms necessary for joining the EU.

"It is remarkable to see that despite the devastating damage that Ukraine is experiencing during the third year of the war, all state institutions operate without disruptions, and key state services are provided to citizens in full capacity,"Bob Saum, World Bank country director for Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

"As the country moves forward, it will be necessary to develop its capacity for long term development, prepare for European Union accession, manage public infrastructure projects and public finances effectively, and enhance revenue administration."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the news in a post on Telegram.

"We are grateful to the leadership of the World Bank and our international partners for this important support to Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia," he said.

Russian city of Saratov targeted by Ukrainian drone, local official claims, oil refinery reportedly hit
The city hosts the Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the Cracking Plant, which is part of Rosneft, the state-run oil company
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.