Russian city of Saratov targeted by Ukrainian drone, local official claims, oil refinery reportedly hit

A Ukrainian drone targeted the Russian city of Saratov overnight on Nov. 8, local Governor Ruslan Busargin reported.

According to Busargin, air defenses downed the drone over the city and debris fell in the industrial area in the Zavodsky district. He did not report any casualties or damage.

The city hosts the Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the Cracking Plant, which is part of Rosneft, the state-run oil company. The refinery is located in the city’s Zavodsky District.

Local residents claimed that the drone strike hit the refinery, causing a fire, the Astra Telegram channel said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Overnight, a total of 17 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed and intercepted," according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry. Six drones were reportedly shot down over Saratov Oblast.

Saratov is a city in southwestern Russia, located nearly 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

This is not the first time drones have attacked Saratov Oblast — drones reportedly struck Saratov Oblast overnight on Aug. 26. At least four civilians were reportedly injured in the attack.