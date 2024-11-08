Skip to content
Russian city of Saratov targeted by Ukrainian drone, local official claims, oil refinery reportedly hit

by Kateryna Hodunova November 8, 2024 10:57 AM 2 min read
The Saratov Oil Refinery is located on the Volga River in the city of Saratov in Saratov Oblast. The refinery was reportedly attacked by drones overnight on Nov. 8, 2024. (Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone targeted the Russian city of Saratov overnight on Nov. 8, local Governor Ruslan Busargin reported.

According to Busargin, air defenses downed the drone over the city and debris fell in the industrial area in the Zavodsky district. He did not report any casualties or damage.

The city hosts the Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the Cracking Plant, which is part of Rosneft, the state-run oil company. The refinery is located in the city’s Zavodsky District.

Local residents claimed that the drone strike hit the refinery, causing a fire, the Astra Telegram channel said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Overnight, a total of 17 Ukrainian drones were "destroyed and intercepted," according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry. Six drones were reportedly shot down over Saratov Oblast.

Saratov is a city in southwestern Russia, located nearly 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

This is not the first time drones have attacked Saratov Oblast — drones reportedly struck Saratov Oblast overnight on Aug. 26. At least four civilians were reportedly injured in the attack.

5 Ukraine stories you might’ve missed because of US election
As the world waited with bated breath for the result of the U.S. elections, Russia’s war against Ukraine did not relent. Donald Trump’s sweeping victory no doubt spells an uncertain future for the besieged country. But Russia’s grinding advances in Donbas, drone attacks, and yet more allegations o…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.