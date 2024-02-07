Skip to content
Several explosions heard in Kyiv, western Ukraine's Drohobych

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2024 7:40 AM 2 min read
Independence Square at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Explosions rocked the skies above Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 7 amid Russia's latest mass missile attack, according to the Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters as air defense has been active in the city since 6 a.m. local time.

First responders were called to the capital's Dniprovskyi district following the reports of explosions.

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 6 a.m. local time on Feb. 7 following the Air Force warning of incoming cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said via his official Telegram page that cruise missiles have been maneuvering between Lviv, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Several explosions were also heard in Drohobych, located some 77 kilometers south of Lviv, the regional center. There were no reports of casualties or damages in the city.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said at 9:15 a.m. local time that the trajectory of the Russian missiles was being observed and that "Polish and allied aircraft have been activated."

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched," the General Staff added.

Drohobych is located some 80 kilometers from the Polish border.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
