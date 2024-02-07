Skip to content
Ukraine, News Feed, Ukrenergo, Energy infrastructure
Ukrenergo: Russian morning attack has no critical consequences for energy system

by Mariia Tril February 7, 2024 1:19 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Ukraine on Feb. 7, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's morning missile attack did not have critical consequences for the stable operation of the energy system, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Feb. 7.

The Russian military launched another massive attack against Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 7, targeting Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

According to Ukrenergo, its high-voltage power transmission lines are operating normally. There is some reported damage to power grids in Kyiv and Kharkiv, however.

The Russian attack damaged two power lines of local grids in Kyiv, leaving 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities without light.

In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers lost power due to damage to the Kharkivoblenergo grids.

Ukrenergo said at 10 a.m. local time that the energy supply will be restored in three to four hours.

Russia launches large-scale missile, drone attack against Ukraine
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities early in the morning on Feb. 7. Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts were among those targeted, according to the latest information.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Mariia Tril
12:36 AM

Hacker group reveals cost of Iranian drone production.

A group of hackers from the Prana Network were able to gain access to the mail servers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which contained information on the production and cost of Shahed-136 attack drones used by Russia.
11:21 PM

Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, visited one of the training facilities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where EUAM instructors are training Ukrainian police and members of the National Guard, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced via Telegram.
