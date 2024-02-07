Ukrenergo: Russian morning attack has no critical consequences for energy system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's morning missile attack did not have critical consequences for the stable operation of the energy system, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Feb. 7.

The Russian military launched another massive attack against Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 7, targeting Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

According to Ukrenergo, its high-voltage power transmission lines are operating normally. There is some reported damage to power grids in Kyiv and Kharkiv, however.

The Russian attack damaged two power lines of local grids in Kyiv, leaving 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities without light.

In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers lost power due to damage to the Kharkivoblenergo grids.

Ukrenergo said at 10 a.m. local time that the energy supply will be restored in three to four hours.