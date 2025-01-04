Woman injured in Russian Jan. 3 attack on Kyiv Oblast dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman injured by falling drone debris during a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 3 died in the hospital, the Kyiv Military Administration reported on Jan. 4.

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast early in the morning on Jan. 3. The attack killed one person and injured four others, including a 16-year-old teenager.

The woman, who died in the hospital the day after the strike, had a severe abdominal wound. "Doctors fought for her life for almost a day until the last minute," the statement read.

According to the local military administration, another victim of the Russian Jan. 3 attack is in intensive care with a back injury. A young man with a knee injury is also under medical supervision but is not in critical condition.

Russia also launched a drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 1, killing two people and injuring six others, including two pregnant women. The attack damaged a building of the National Bank of Ukraine.

A married couple, prominent neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and doctor of biological sciences Olesia Sokur, were killed in the attack.