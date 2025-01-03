Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure at least 13 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured at least 13 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 3.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of 93 drones, including Shahed-type ones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Another 26 drones were "lost," it added.

The wreckage of downed Russian drones killed a truck driver born in 1999 in Kyiv Oblast overnight, acting Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Debris also damaged a house near the town of Bila Tserkva, causing a fire and injuring two people, including a 16-year-old boy, according to State Emergency Service. One more woman suffered injuries from the attack near Fastiv in the region.

One person was killed in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Ten people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces also carried out an air strike on a residential area in the city of Sumy on the morning of Jan. 3. No casualties have been reported so far. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.