Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Drone attack, Drones, Kyiv
Edit post

Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv

by Boldizsar Gyori January 1, 2025 1:11 PM 2 min read
The consequences of Russia's Jan. 1 drone attack on Kyiv (the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 1, killing two people, the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram, citing its head Tymur Tkachenko.

At least six people were injured in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that the injured included two pregnant women.

The National Bank of Ukraine said that one of its buildings in Kyiv's Pechersk District had been damaged by falling debris. The central bank's main building is located near the President's Office on Bankova Street.

“All the NBU's (National Bank of Ukraine) operating systems and services are fully operational and unaffected,” the central bank said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that windows on the upper floors were damaged.

Russia launched 111 drones, including Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on its Telegram channel on Jan. 1.

Air defense shot down 63 drones over 10 oblasts, while another 46 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.

Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the holiday period. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 29 that Moscow had escalated its aerial assaults on Ukraine.

On Dec. 25, Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.

Ukraine war latest: In world first, Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter
Key developments on Dec. 31: * Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter with anti-air missile in first strike of its kind * Russian attacks damage homes and infrastructure in Kyiv and Sumy oblasts ahead of New Year * Ukraine strikes oil depot in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, General Staff confir…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.