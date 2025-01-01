Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 1, killing two people, the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram, citing its head Tymur Tkachenko.

At least six people were injured in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that the injured included two pregnant women.

The National Bank of Ukraine said that one of its buildings in Kyiv's Pechersk District had been damaged by falling debris. The central bank's main building is located near the President's Office on Bankova Street.

“All the NBU's (National Bank of Ukraine) operating systems and services are fully operational and unaffected,” the central bank said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that windows on the upper floors were damaged.

Russia launched 111 drones, including Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on its Telegram channel on Jan. 1.

Air defense shot down 63 drones over 10 oblasts, while another 46 drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.

Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the holiday period. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 29 that Moscow had escalated its aerial assaults on Ukraine.

On Dec. 25, Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.