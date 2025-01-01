Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Kyiv, New Year
Edit post

Prominent scientists among victims of New Year's Day drone attack in Kyiv

by Abbey Fenbert January 2, 2025 1:04 AM 2 min read
Apartment in Kyiv damaged by a Russian drone attack on Jan. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The two victims killed in Russia's Jan. 1 drone strike on Kyiv were a married couple who both worked as scientists, Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced.

Prominent neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and doctor of biological sciences Olesia Sokur were killed in the attack, Lisovyi said on Facebook. Zyma and Sokur were married.

"The family devoted almost their entire lives to science," Lisovyi said.

Zyma was a senior researcher and associate professor at the Institute for Biology and Medicine at the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Sokur also worked at the Institute as a deputy director of scientific work and a member of the Academic Council.

"My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, as well as to all who suffered from today's morning terror," Lisovyi said.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 1, killing two people and injuring six others, including two pregnant women. The attack also damaged a building of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Russia's full-scale invasion has taken a severe toll on Ukraine's scientific community. According to a study published by the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) on Dec. 11, 23.5 percent of scientists still living in Ukraine have lost access to critical input for their research, and 20.8 percent cannot physically access their institution.

Around 18% of Ukraine's scientists have fled the country amid Russia's ongoing war.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Kyiv on first day of 2025, killing 2, injuring 6
Key developments on Jan. 1: * Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv * Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says * Ukraine has brought back 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024 * Zelensky says Trump ’willing, capable of achie…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.