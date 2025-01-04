Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 21 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova January 4, 2025 10:06 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack against the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 3, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Russian strikes against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 4.

Russian forces launched 81 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile firing groups, and aviation shot down 34 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Forty-seven drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Russian forces launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Chernihiv Oblast on Jan. 3, killing a 72-year-old man and injuring four people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. The attack destroyed two houses and damaged the other 10.

Russia struck the village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 3 with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The man's wife was hospitalized with injuries.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 40 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, eight people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces also launched a drone attack at the village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Jan. 4, injuring a 71-year-old man. He was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head and abdomen, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in the city of Sloviansk, and one person suffered injuries in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka due to the Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Jan. 4.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 56-year-old man suffered injuries in the drone attack against the village of Zapadne, and a 55-year-old man was injured in the village of Kozacha Lopan as a result of the shelling on Jan. 3, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.